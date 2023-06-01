WEATHER RECAP: May 2023 by the numbers in San Antonio

Almost 4" of rain were officially recorded at San Antonio International Airport throughout the month of May.

And just like that, another month has come and gone!

As we flip the calendar over to the month of June and say hello to the start of meteorological summer, let’s take a look back at how May tallied up in San Antonio:

Rainfall

Monthly Rainfall Total: 3.92 inches

Highest Daily Rainfall Total: 2.31 inches on May 13

Number of Days with Measurable Rainfall: 10

For context, the average monthly rainfall total for the month of May in San Antonio is 4.40 inches. Even though we came up 0.48 inches shy of the average, this year’s monthly total was significantly better than May of 2022. Last year, only 0.86 inches of rainfall was recorded in May, which is 3.06 inches less than what we found this year!

Temperatures

Coolest Temperature: 58 degrees on the morning of May 1

Hottest Temperature: 94 degrees on the afternoon of May 5

Number of 90-degree Days: 2 (May 5 and May 8)

Monthly Average Temperature: 76.2 degrees (which is actually a touch cooler than the average of 76.5 degrees)

Drought Improvements

Due to the beneficial rounds of rain found throughout the month, various improvements in the drought monitor were noted.

Here’s a look at what the drought monitor looked like as of May 2:

This is what the drought monitor looked like at the beginning of May.

Now, check out the drought monitor (and the improvements!) found in the drought monitor as of May 30:

This is what the drought monitor looked like at the end of May. Various improvements noted!

You can see that the extreme and severe drought were trimmed out of our southern and western counties, respectively, throughout the month.

We still have some work to do in the drought department, though, especially when it comes to the residing extreme and exceptional drought found across portions of the Hill Country.

Looking Ahead to June

While on average May typically is one of our wettest months of the year, we can still find some decent rounds of rain in June.

The average rainfall for the month of June in San Antonio is 3.28 inches.

While the average high temperature at the beginning of the month is 91 degrees, the average high at the end of the month climbs to 93 degrees.

In terms of low temperatures, the average low at the beginning of the month is 71 degrees, while the average low at the end of the month rings in at a warm 74 degrees.

We’ll see what the next month brings us!

