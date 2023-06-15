Take the Quiz: How well do you know meteorological tools and instruments? ⛈️🧪

Students ask me this question a lot at local career days throughout the school year: “Miss... (pointing at the anemometer I have up on the screen), what does THAT thing do?”

It typically leads to a fun conversation about all of the tools that meteorologists use on a daily basis to deliver the weather message to those watching at home.

Most of us know about thermometers, rain gauges and radar, but there are various other (and helpful!) instruments that are used to observe the weather.

So how about it? Want to see how well you know what certain tools are used for? Test your knowledge in the quiz below! ⬇️

