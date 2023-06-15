97º

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Take the Quiz: How well do you know meteorological tools and instruments? ⛈️🧪

Test your knowledge below!

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Whatever the Weather, Quiz, Weather, Instruments

Students ask me this question a lot at local career days throughout the school year: “Miss... (pointing at the anemometer I have up on the screen), what does THAT thing do?”

It typically leads to a fun conversation about all of the tools that meteorologists use on a daily basis to deliver the weather message to those watching at home.

Most of us know about thermometers, rain gauges and radar, but there are various other (and helpful!) instruments that are used to observe the weather.

So how about it? Want to see how well you know what certain tools are used for? Test your knowledge in the quiz below! ⬇️

Read more from the meteorologists on the Whatever the Weather page

Download KSAT's weather app for customized, accurate forecasts in San Antonio, South Texas or wherever you are

Find the latest forecasts, radar and alerts on the KSAT Weather Authority page

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meteorologist Mia Montgomery joined the KSAT Weather Authority Team in September 2022. As a Floresville native, Mia grew up in the San Antonio area and always knew that she wanted to return home. She previously worked as a meteorologist at KBTX in Bryan-College Station and is a fourth-generation Aggie.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram