Can ‘sage in bloom’ predict rain?

Come on, I KNOW you know the song. Sing it with me now...

”The sage in bloom is like perfume... 👏👏👏👏 ...deep in the heart of Texas!”

In Texas tradition, the lyrically famous, drought-hardy plant also holds a reputation for being a good indicator of rain when its purple flowers start blooming. This belief is rooted so deep in Texas culture that Texas sage is often called the “barometer bush.” But can the shrub actually guarantee rain when it blooms? Let’s break it down.

WHAT CAUSES TEXAS SAGE TO BLOOM?

Sage begins blooming whenever there is:

A change in air pressure Increasing humidity Higher soil moisture

So it makes sense that before a rain event — when there is often a change in air pressure and higher humidity — that sage may bloom. However, a change in humidity and air pressure is NOT enough to guarantee rain. We see humid days all the time without a drop of rain falling from the sky. In order to have rain, you also need lift in the atmosphere, and that’s something that no plant can predict.

Your sage could also be blooming if you’ve recently watered the plant.

Still, it’s fun to know that this old wives’ tale has at least some truth to it! So, is your sage in bloom? Show us pictures on KSAT Connect!

As for the forecast for the first full week of September, it’s looking dry and hot. None of that “lift” we’d need to see rain, but the sage in bloom sure are gorgeous!