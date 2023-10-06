RAIN! Here’s how much fell across South Central Texas thanks to Thursday’s cold front ☔

Rainfall totals across the San Antonio area from Thursday's cold front.

A sight many South Central Texans were thrilled to see Thursday: rain on the radar! It did make for a messy morning commute, but the rain did fall across a good chunk of the area as Thursday morning’s cold front pushed through. Here’s a look at what was found in area rain gauges by the time all was said and done:

Key points

Needed rainfall was found across the majority of South Central Texas Thursday (10/5), dropping almost an inch and a half officially in San Antonio.

Thursday’s rain was the highest daily rainfall total we’ve seen in the Alamo City since May 13.

The rain and added cloud cover also held our high temperature to the low 80s Thursday afternoon, ending the longest streak (119) of consecutive 90 degree+ days.

Drier air and fall temperatures will arrive just in time for the weekend, with highs in the 70s and a few mornings in the upper 50s as early as Sunday!

Rainfall Totals

Here’s a look at rainfall totals from registered observation stations across South Central Texas:

Location Rainfall Total (in inches) San Antonio International 1.41″ Stinson Municipal Airport 0.42″ Kelly Field 0.65″ Helotes 1.11″ Converse 1.51″ Schertz 1.10″ Adkins 0.97″ Shavano Park 0.94″ Boerne 1.46″ Kerrville 0.81″ Uvalde 0.64″ Hondo 0.48″ Seguin 1.25″ New Braunfels 1.03″ Gonzales 1.24″ Floresville 0.73″ Sutherland Springs 0.92″ Hallettsville 1.75″ Kenedy 2.05″ Cuero 1.67″ Carrizo Springs 0.42″ Rocksprings 0.17″ Pleasanton 0.26″ Lytle 0.40″ Castroville 0.39″ Rio Medina 0.97″

KSAT Connect photos

Here’s a collection of KSAT Connect photos sent in of area rain gauges:

Looking ahead to the weekend

A stellar first full weekend of October is in store as a secondary push of cooler and drier air arrives. Low humidity combined with highs in the 70s will be the theme, along with the potential for a few mornings in the upper 50s starting Sunday!

