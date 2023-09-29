Have you heard the rumors? A (real) cold front may finally push through San Antonio next week 👏

A cold front is forecast to arrive to South Texas by the end of the work week, next week.

I can’t recall a year in which there was such anticipation for the season’s first cold front. There’s no doubt that we’ve earned it. The timing is not completely nailed down, but you can expect the front to bring in two things we really need: rain and cooler weather. Here are the preliminary details:

As of now, the front is forecast to arrive Wednesday into Thursday

Odds are good for showers and storms , ahead and directly behind the front Wednesday afternoon, Wednesday night, and Thursday morning

Cooler, drier air will filter in behind the front late Thursday and into Friday

This will NOT be sweater weather, but you’ll be able to feel the difference.

WEEKEND FORECAST

After finding a few showers and storms mainly south of San Antonio Saturday, deeper Gulf moisture should kick off a few downpours again Sunday. If you have outdoor plans, it’s possible you may have a dodge some rain, but anything that develops should be short-lived.

Another hotter-than-average day expected with a high in the low 90s and an isolated chance for a few downpours.

EARLY NEXT WEEK

We’ll continue to be toasty with highs in the 90s and chances for only isolated rain (20-30%) Monday and Tuesday.

LATE NEXT WEEK

It’s the Wednesday-to-Thursday timeframe during which the front is forecast to arrive. It should be noted that early-season cold fronts are notoriously tricky when it comes to nailing down timing. But, at the moment, late Wednesday into early Thursday looks to bring the highest odds for rainfall. By late Thursday, cooler air would begin to funnel into the area. What does cooler air mean? Low-to-mid 80s. It’s not exactly sweater weather, but with low humidity, you’ll feel a significant difference.

Check back with us for more updates!