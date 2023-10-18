71º
🧪 Science with Sarah: Magnetic Spiderwebs 🕸️

A spoooooky way to see the properties of magnets ahead of Halloween

👉 Watch the video of Sarah’s science experiment at Baskin Elementary here!

Hello parents, teachers and students! Halloween is just a few days away, so get in the ghostly spirit with this fun experiment that explores the properties of magnets.

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Sarah Spivey does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it.

Science with Sarah in partnership with the San Antonio Zoo (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved)

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

The materials you need to make magnetic spider webs (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved)
  • A paper plate
  • A marker
  • Construction paper
  • Scissors
  • Glue stick
  • Googly eyes
  • Popsicle stick
  • Magnets
  • Tape (if magnets don’t have adhesive)

DO THE ACTIVITY

  • STEP 1: Draw a spider web with the marker onto the paper plate
  • STEP 2: Make a spider out of the construction paper: Cut out a circular body and eight legs. Glue the legs to the body. Put googly eyes on the body of the spider
Draw a spider web onto a paper plate and make a spider out of construction paper and googly eyes (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved)
  • STEP 3: Secure a magnet onto the back of the spider
  • STEP 4: Secure a magnet onto a popsicle stick
Secure a magnet to the back of the spider (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved)
  • STEP 5: Using the magnetic popsicle stick wand, guide the spider across the paper plate spider web

SCIENCE WITH SARAH

If you’d like Sarah and David to come to your school and conduct a science experiment live on KSAT, fill out this form. “Winners” are selected at random.

