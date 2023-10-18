🧪 Science with Sarah: Magnetic Spiderwebs 🕸️

👉 Watch the video of Sarah’s science experiment at Baskin Elementary here!

Hello parents, teachers and students! Halloween is just a few days away, so get in the ghostly spirit with this fun experiment that explores the properties of magnets.

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Sarah Spivey does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it.

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

A paper plate

A marker

Construction paper

Scissors

Glue stick

Googly eyes

Popsicle stick

Magnets

Tape (if magnets don’t have adhesive)

DO THE ACTIVITY

STEP 1: Draw a spider web with the marker onto the paper plate

STEP 2: Make a spider out of the construction paper: Cut out a circular body and eight legs. Glue the legs to the body. Put googly eyes on the body of the spider

STEP 3: Secure a magnet onto the back of the spider

STEP 4: Secure a magnet onto a popsicle stick

STEP 5: Using the magnetic popsicle stick wand, guide the spider across the paper plate spider web

