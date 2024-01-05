Missing the sun? Outdoor weekend plans? We’ve got some good news for you!

SAN ANTONIO – Sure, it’s been fairly cloudy and cold as of late, but at least we got some beneficial rain out of it. At any rate, if you’re tired of the gray weather, you’ll like the next three days.

A collection of daily blog posts from the KSAT Weather Authority. Email Address SIGN UP FOR WHATEVER THE WEATHER NEWSLETTER HERE

Skies will continue to clear out (it’ll take a little longer for those out west of San Antonio), leaving us with mostly sunny skies this afternoon. The weekend features quite a bit of sunshine too, mixed with some high cirrus clouds. The added sun will help temperatures to warm to comfortable levels.

A potent storm system is still on track to bring us a small window for storms Monday morning and then VERY GUSTY winds Monday evening through Tuesday morning. Some much colder weather also appears to be in far-extended forecast. You’ll want to check back with us for more updates on next week’s forecast. Have a great weekend!