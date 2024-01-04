HEADS UP: It will be very windy in San Antonio, the Hill Country early next week

Wind gusts of up to 40-50 mph will be possible throughout Texas Monday night and Tuesday morning

If you’ve still got those outdoor Christmas decorations up, it’ll be a good idea to put them away before things get pretty gusty Monday night and Tuesday morning.

KEY POINTS:

After a brief shot at rain Monday, Jan. 8, it will become windy Monday evening.

Winds will be from the northwest at 25-35 mph with gusts up to 40-50 mph possible until midday Tuesday.

Secure lightweight outdoor objects such as patio furniture, trampolines, carports, etc.

WEATHER SET-UP

A strong low-pressure system will move across Texas on Monday, bringing snow to the Texas Panhandle and severe weather to east Texas.

While we’ll have a brief shot at rain in San Antonio, the biggest impact in the Alamo City and the Hill Country will be gusty winds after the rain.

We should see northwest winds sustained at 25-35 mph, with gusts up to 40-50 mph Monday evening through Tuesday morning. Winds will eventually calm by midday Tuesday.

WIND IMPACTS

While we don’t expect widespread damage from winds, keep in mind that a few things will be possible:

Lightweight objects like patio furniture may be tossed around if not properly secured. Mountain cedar pollen may climb as a result of the windy weather. If you get a particularly strong wind gust, a lighter trampoline or carport may tip over. Sometimes strong winds can cause trees to interact with powerlines, resulting in localized power outages.

Take some time to properly secure lightweight patio furniture before winds kick in Monday evening!