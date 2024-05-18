Neighbors help family escape house fire; no reported injuries, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – Some Northwest Side neighbors helped a family to safety after a fire broke out at a home on Saturday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in around 3 p.m. at a home in the 2300 block of Town Gate Drive, not far from Callaghan Road and Ingram Road.

Firefighters said they arrived to find heavy flames coming from the home. They say it took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

Neighbors alerted the family about the fire and helped get them out safely. No injuries were reported.

A family pet, however, died as a result of the flames.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 21 units answered the call.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.