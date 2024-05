SAN ANTONIO – Meals on Wheels San Antonio is giving all of its clients cooling kits.

The kits come with ice packs, cooling towels and information on how to stay cool on hot days.

The event is something done annually every year to make sure their clients, many of them homebound, a way to stay safe and comfortable in their homes.

In addition to the cooling kits, they also gave out 500 fans.

