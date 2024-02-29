Texas Panhandle fire danger elevates into weekend as crews work to battle largest fire in state history

The Smokehouse Creek Fire is now the largest in Texas history

As of Thursday, Feb. 29, the Smokehouse Creek Fire that ignited earlier this week north of Amarillo has grown to the largest wildfire in Texas history.

Burning more than a million acres in the Texas Panhandle and parts of Oklahoma, firefighters continue to battle the flames along with a few other fires in that area.

While the area could receive a little bit of rain and/or snow into Thursday afternoon, unfortunately, fire weather ramps up again into the upcoming weekend.

Wind gusts upwards of 30-35 mph are expected in that area through the remainder of the day, followed by healthy, sustained winds in the range of 20-30 mph this weekend.

Gusty winds are forecast in the Panhandle Thursday

Combine that with low humidity filtering into the region, and the fire danger will elevate even more so over the next few days.

Here’s a look at the forecast fire danger from the Texas A&M Forest Service:

Fire danger conditions are forecasted to elevate in the Panhandle this weekend

We’ll continue to keep you posted on the firefighting efforts.

Read more from the meteorologists on the Whatever the Weather page

Download KSAT's weather app for customized, accurate forecasts in San Antonio, South Texas or wherever you are

Find the latest forecasts, radar and alerts on the KSAT Weather Authority page