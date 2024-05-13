72º
WATCH: KSAT Storm Chaser roaming San Antonio area as severe storms push through

Watch the livestream in this article or the KSAT Weather app

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Watch live as the KSAT Storm Chaser drives around and tracks storms in the San Antonio area.

RELATED: MONDAY: Be on alert for possible severe storms in San Antonio area

POWER OUTAGES:

LIVE RADAR

Want to share what you’re seeing with KSAT12’s meteorologists? Submit photos and videos here, and your submission may get featured on KSAT.com or on air.

More resources:

