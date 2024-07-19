89º
July’s full Buck Moon rises in the South Central Texas sky this weekend 🌕

The moon officially becomes full early Sunday morning

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Full moon basics:

July’s full moon, known as the ‘Buck Moon’ is slated to rise in the South Central Texas sky on Sunday.

While the moon won’t officially become full until 5:17 a.m. CDT on July 21, you’ll likely notice the big bright moon this weekend between a few passing clouds here and there.

Here’s a look at moonrise and moonset times in San Antonio this weekend according to timeanddate.com:

DayMoonsetMoonrise
Friday, July 194:34 a.m.7:34 p.m.
Saturday, July 205:38 a.m.8:28 p.m.
Sunday, July 216:47 a.m.9:16 p.m.
Monday, July 227:57 a.m.9:58 p.m.
The Buck Moon becomes full at 5:17 am CDT Sunday

How did the Buck Moon get its name?

According to timeanddate.com, July’s full moon was named the ‘Buck Moon’ to signify the new deer antlers that would grow on a buck during this time of year.

Here’s a list of the traditional full moon names throughout the year:

  • January: Wolf Moon
  • February: Snow Moon
  • March: Worm Moon
  • April: Pink Moon
  • May: Flower Moon
  • June: Strawberry Moon
  • July: Buck Moon
  • August: Sturgeon Moon
  • September: Harvest / Corn Moon
  • October: Harvest / Hunter’s Moon
  • November: Beaver Moon
  • December: Cold Moon

About the Author

Meteorologist Mia Montgomery joined the KSAT Weather Authority Team in September 2022. As a Floresville native, Mia grew up in the San Antonio area and always knew that she wanted to return home. She previously worked as a meteorologist at KBTX in Bryan-College Station and is a fourth-generation Aggie.

