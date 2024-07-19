July’s full Buck Moon rises in the South Central Texas sky this weekend 🌕

Full moon basics:
July’s full moon, known as the ‘Buck Moon’ is slated to rise in the South Central Texas sky on Sunday.
While the moon won’t officially become full until 5:17 a.m. CDT on July 21, you’ll likely notice the big bright moon this weekend between a few passing clouds here and there.
Here’s a look at moonrise and moonset times in San Antonio this weekend according to timeanddate.com:
|Day
|Moonset
|Moonrise
|Friday, July 19
|4:34 a.m.
|7:34 p.m.
|Saturday, July 20
|5:38 a.m.
|8:28 p.m.
|Sunday, July 21
|6:47 a.m.
|9:16 p.m.
|Monday, July 22
|7:57 a.m.
|9:58 p.m.
How did the Buck Moon get its name?
According to timeanddate.com, July’s full moon was named the ‘Buck Moon’ to signify the new deer antlers that would grow on a buck during this time of year.
Here’s a list of the traditional full moon names throughout the year:
- January: Wolf Moon
- February: Snow Moon
- March: Worm Moon
- April: Pink Moon
- May: Flower Moon
- June: Strawberry Moon
- July: Buck Moon
- August: Sturgeon Moon
- September: Harvest / Corn Moon
- October: Harvest / Hunter’s Moon
- November: Beaver Moon
- December: Cold Moon
KSAT Connect:
If you happen to take a photo of the full moon this weekend, feel free to upload it to KSAT Connect for the opportunity to see it on-air! You can submit your photos through the link here.
- Read more from the meteorologists on the Whatever the Weather page
- Download KSAT’s weather app for customized, accurate forecasts in San Antonio, South Texas or wherever you are
- Find the latest forecasts, radar and alerts on the KSAT Weather Authority page