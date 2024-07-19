July’s full Buck Moon rises in the South Central Texas sky this weekend 🌕

Full moon basics:

July’s full moon, known as the ‘Buck Moon’ is slated to rise in the South Central Texas sky on Sunday.

While the moon won’t officially become full until 5:17 a.m. CDT on July 21, you’ll likely notice the big bright moon this weekend between a few passing clouds here and there.

Here’s a look at moonrise and moonset times in San Antonio this weekend according to timeanddate.com:

Day Moonset Moonrise Friday, July 19 4:34 a.m. 7:34 p.m. Saturday, July 20 5:38 a.m. 8:28 p.m. Sunday, July 21 6:47 a.m. 9:16 p.m. Monday, July 22 7:57 a.m. 9:58 p.m.

The Buck Moon becomes full at 5:17 am CDT Sunday

How did the Buck Moon get its name?

According to timeanddate.com, July’s full moon was named the ‘Buck Moon’ to signify the new deer antlers that would grow on a buck during this time of year.

Here’s a list of the traditional full moon names throughout the year:

January: Wolf Moon

February: Snow Moon

March: Worm Moon

April: Pink Moon

May: Flower Moon

June: Strawberry Moon

July: Buck Moon

August: Sturgeon Moon

September: Harvest / Corn Moon

October: Harvest / Hunter’s Moon

November: Beaver Moon

December: Cold Moon

