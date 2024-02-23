February’s Snow Moon peaks early Saturday morning 🌕

SAN ANTONIO – February’s full moon, known as the Snow Moon, is set to officially peak at 6:30 a.m. CST on Saturday, Feb. 24.

Sign up for the 'Whatever the Weather' newsletter here. Email Address Sign up.

Recommended Videos

What will viewing conditions be like?

You’ll be able to notice the near-full moon Friday evening after it rises above the eastern horizon at 5:56 p.m. Mostly clear skies are expected during this time frame as temperatures fall into and through the 60s after sunset.

Similar conditions are expected Saturday evening as the bright moon rises about an hour later, around 6:50 p.m.

Check back for the latest, most up-to-date forecast and viewing conditions from Your Weather Authority here.

How are full moons named?

Did you know that full moons have names that were bestowed on them based on both Native American and ancient cultures?

These ancient cultures would give each full moon a different name based on the behavior of the plants, animals or weather during that month.

For example, February’s Snow Moon was given the name from the abundant snowfall that would fall across parts of the Northern Hemisphere during this timeframe.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the popular names of the full moons for the year are:

January - Wolf Moon

February - Snow Moon

March - Worm Moon

April - Pink Moon

May - Flower Moon

June - Strawberry Moon

July - Buck Moon

August - Sturgeon Moon

September - Corn Moon

October - Hunter Moon

November - Beaver Moon

December - Cold Moon

Submit your photos to KSAT Connect!

If you snap a few photos of the Snow Moon, feel free to upload them to KSAT Connect to have the chance to see them on the air!

Pictures can be submitted through the KSAT Weather Authority App or by visiting our website here.

Read Next: