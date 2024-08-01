The impact recent South Texas rains could have on local hay production🌾

An active weather pattern brought needed rain to South Central Texas and ended up dropping impressive rainfall totals for late July.

While many were thankful for the rain and stretch of cooler than average temperatures, the agricultural industry, in particular, could see noticeable benefits going forward, specifically when it comes to hay production.

“It helps everything,” said Josh Smith, owner and operator of Smith and Sons Farm in western Guadalupe County.

After taking over hay operations from his father in 2021, Smith has since seen the toll that the prolonged drought has taken on his pastures and hay harvest.

“Reworking the ground is harder. You know, you think with the drought, you get in that field, and it’ll be dry. Well, it turns to powder, and then you can’t get it to the right density for the right crop,” said Smith. “Let’s say in 2021, when I took over, I got five cuttings that year, in the wet year, on every field. In the past two years, with the drought, I’ve gotten, if I’m lucky, two cuttings.”

While more rain is still needed to restore pastures to their maximum potential, select grasses in local fields have already started to grow and thicken following the rain of the past few weeks.

The stretch of wet weather gives hay farmers like Smith another chance at a field cutting once fall rolls around.

“It makes enough hay that we’re not so far behind,” said Smith.

Some agricultural economists agree that these recent rains could provide a good foundation for a new surge of grass growth.

“It sort of refuels the next cutting of hay production, and so it’s really going to boost supplies and should lead to some lower prices as well,” said Dr. David Anderson, professor and extension economist with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.

This mention of potential lower hay prices comes as calf prices reach record highs, largely in part due to this prolonged drought, which affects cattle numbers in Texas and across the nation.

“The cattle are eating the grass and the native pastures that are out there, but it’s the same type of area where we may be harvesting hay on some parts, and the cows are harvesting hay on the other parts,” said Anderson. “So if we don’t produce enough hay, prices go up, and at the same time, there’s not enough grass for the cattle to eat, so you’re trying to buy hay in a tighter and tighter supply, and in a higher and higher price market.”

These recent rains could help supply more grass for the current calves and start helping farmers and ranchers think about rebuilding their herds.

“If we get a bunch of grass growth, it may mean that they don’t have to buy as much hay in the future... We have the hay in the grass that’s there for them, so there could be both a short-term cost-benefit and some longer-term benefits as well,” said Anderson.

All around, we’re thankful for the rain in South Central Texas, especially during a time of year when it can be hard to come by!