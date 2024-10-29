Skip to main content
REMINDER: Clocks fall back an hour Sunday morning as Daylight Saving Time ends ⏰

The sun will rise and set an hour earlier after the time change

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

The sun will rise and set an hour earlier after the time change. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

In the words of the great singer/actress Cher, “If I could turn back time...” Oh wait, we can this weekend!

Here’s your yearly reminder that Daylight Saving Time officially ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, meaning we’ll turn those clocks back an hour before heading to bed Saturday night.

While many folks are looking forward to an extra hour of sleep, some are not as happy about how the time change will shift our sunrise and sunset times.

After Saturday’s sunset of 6:46 p.m., the sun will then set at 5:45 p.m. Sunday evening after those clocks fall back!

Here’s a look at those times in San Antonio over the next week:

DateSunriseSunset
Saturday, November 27:48 am6:46 pm
Sunday, November 36:49 am5:45 pm
Monday, November 46:49 am5:44 pm
Tuesday, November 56:50 am5:44 pm
Wednesday, November 66:51 am5:43 pm
Thursday, November 76:52 am5:42 pm
Friday, November 86:52 am5:42 pm

The number of daylight hours has already started to shorten, and this will continue through the Winter Solstice which occurs on Dec. 21 this year.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

