REMINDER: Clocks fall back an hour Sunday morning as Daylight Saving Time ends ⏰

The sun will rise and set an hour earlier after the time change.

In the words of the great singer/actress Cher, “If I could turn back time...” Oh wait, we can this weekend!

Here’s your yearly reminder that Daylight Saving Time officially ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, meaning we’ll turn those clocks back an hour before heading to bed Saturday night.

While many folks are looking forward to an extra hour of sleep, some are not as happy about how the time change will shift our sunrise and sunset times.

After Saturday’s sunset of 6:46 p.m., the sun will then set at 5:45 p.m. Sunday evening after those clocks fall back!

Here’s a look at those times in San Antonio over the next week:

Date Sunrise Sunset Saturday, November 2 7:48 am 6:46 pm Sunday, November 3 6:49 am 5:45 pm Monday, November 4 6:49 am 5:44 pm Tuesday, November 5 6:50 am 5:44 pm Wednesday, November 6 6:51 am 5:43 pm Thursday, November 7 6:52 am 5:42 pm Friday, November 8 6:52 am 5:42 pm

The number of daylight hours has already started to shorten, and this will continue through the Winter Solstice which occurs on Dec. 21 this year.

