🧪 Science with Sarah: 🧙 Wizard’s Brew

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

Two water bottles

Hydrogen peroxide

Dish soap (clear dish soap is best!)

Dry yeast packets

Warm water

Food coloring (optional)

Glitter (optional)

DO THE EXPERIMENT

In one of the water bottles, mix 1/2 cup of hydrogen peroxide with 1/4 cup of dish soap. Mix in your favorite food coloring. In the other water bottle, mix the dry yeast with warm water. NOTE: The water should be warm. If it is too hot or too cold, the yeast will not activate Wait five minutes for the yeast to activate in the warm water Add the yeast to the water bottle with hydrogen peroxide and dish soap, and watch as lots of tiny bubbles explode to the surface!

HOW IT WORKS

This is a great example of chemistry! In this experiment, yeast acts as a catalyst. A catalyst speeds up a chemical reaction. In this case, the yeast helps break down hydrogen peroxide into water and oxygen. The dish soap captures the oxygen bubbles and makes for a very cool-looking reaction.

Here’s the chemical reaction, if you’re curious: 2H₂O₂(hydrogen peroxide) → 2H₂O(water) + O₂(Oxygen)

