🧪 Science with Sarah: Salt Dough Circuits 🍞💡

Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?

Here’s a recipe for circuit fun, electrified Play-Doh!

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

Materials needed to make conductive salt dough! (Copyright 2024 KSAT 12 -- All Rights Reserved)

DO THE EXPERIMENT

STEP 1: Start by making the dough in the large bowl. Combine the 1 cup flour, 1/2 cup water, 1/4 cup salt, food dye, and a tiny bit of vegetable oil. Use your hands to mix until a ball forms.

Mix ingredients until a ball of dough forms (Copyright 2024 KSAT 12 -- All Rights Reserved)

STEP 2: Take two small globs of the homemade dough and place them around the wires of the LED. Take note of which side is positive and which side is negative. The positive wire of the LED is the longer one.

Stick an LED into two globs of dough (Copyright 2024 KSAT 12 -- All Rights Reserved)

STEP 3: Then, with the battery connector attached to the battery, put the positive (red) and negative (black) wires into their respective globs of dough. Does the LED light up?

Line up the positive wires with the positively charged dough and the negative wire with the negatively charged dough. (Copyright 2024 KSAT 12 -- All Rights Reserved)

STEP 4: Try and make fun shapes out of your circuit!

HOW IT WORKS

This is a great example of electric conductivity! The dough is conductive because it contains lots and lots of salt. Salt transports electricity easily.

As your students are making different shapes with the conductive dough, they will be able to troubleshoot. Note that if the two sides of the dough touch, the circuit will break and the LED will not light up.

