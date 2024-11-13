🧪 Science with Sarah: Salt Dough Circuits 🍞💡

Watch the video of Sarah’s school science experiment at Hawthorne Academy in the video player above.
Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?
Here’s a recipe for circuit fun, electrified Play-Doh!
HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED
- A large bowl
- Measuring cups
- Flour
- Salt
- Water
- Food dye
- Vegetable oil
- A 9v “D” battery connector (LIKE THESE or THESE)
- A 9v “D” Battery (LIKE THESE)
- Mini LEDs (LIKE THESE)
DO THE EXPERIMENT
- STEP 1: Start by making the dough in the large bowl. Combine the 1 cup flour, 1/2 cup water, 1/4 cup salt, food dye, and a tiny bit of vegetable oil. Use your hands to mix until a ball forms.
- STEP 2: Take two small globs of the homemade dough and place them around the wires of the LED. Take note of which side is positive and which side is negative. The positive wire of the LED is the longer one.
- STEP 3: Then, with the battery connector attached to the battery, put the positive (red) and negative (black) wires into their respective globs of dough. Does the LED light up?
- STEP 4: Try and make fun shapes out of your circuit!
HOW IT WORKS
This is a great example of electric conductivity! The dough is conductive because it contains lots and lots of salt. Salt transports electricity easily.
As your students are making different shapes with the conductive dough, they will be able to troubleshoot. Note that if the two sides of the dough touch, the circuit will break and the LED will not light up.
