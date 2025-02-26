‘Pest surge’ likely this spring in San Antonio

FILE PHOTO - This 2014 photo provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a female Culex quinquefasciatus mosquito on the skin of a human host. (James Gathany/CDC via AP)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio has experienced what has felt like a warmer winter, with multiple days spent above average and even reaching 90 degrees. Unseasonably warm winter temperatures not only affect drought but also bugs.

The warmer conditions have kept mosquitoes, cockroaches and ticks active, setting the stage for a significant “pest surge” this spring.

Experts predict a rise in bites, infestations, and health issues related to pests in the coming months as our temperatures continue to be warmer over the next month.

Top U.S. cities named on the Pest Index:

San Antonio, TX

Boston, MA

Cleveland, OH

Washington, DC

Louisville, KY

Florida (whole state)

New Orleans, LA

Denver, CO

Salt Lake City, UT

Seattle, WA

Warm Weather Effects:

Longer active seasons: Warm temperatures, especially in spring, extend the activity of pests like mosquitoes, ticks, and other insects, allowing them to breed more and increase the risk of infestation.

Early emergence of pests: Mild winter temperatures in San Antonio can prevent insects, such as mosquitoes and cockroaches, from dying off, leading to an earlier start of pest activity in the spring.

More breeding cycles: Warm and humid conditions are perfect for breeding, especially for mosquitoes, whose eggs hatch faster and develop quicker in warmer temperatures.

Cold Weather Effects:

Reduced activity: Cooler winter months cause many pests to become dormant or hibernate, but even brief warm spells can disrupt this, allowing them to remain active longer.

Pest migration: If the winter is unusually cold in San Antonio, pests may seek shelter indoors, leading to potential infestations inside homes and businesses.

Overall, the weather in San Antonio plays a critical role in pest behavior. The warmer temperatures and moisture of the past winter have allowed pests to survive longer and breed more efficiently, leading to an uptick in their populations.

As a result, residents can expect to face more frequent infestations, bites, and pest-related health issues as the season progresses.

