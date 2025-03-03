Warm & humid today, VERY windy, with ‘extreme’ fire danger Tuesday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

MOSTLY CLOUDY MONDAY: Lots of clouds, humidity today

BRIEF WINDOW FOR RAIN: Tuesday morning between 6 and 8am

VERY WIND, HIGH FIRE DANGER TUESDAY: ‘Extreme’ fire danger Tuesday afternoon, with wind gusts up to 45mph

FORECAST

A spring-like storm system is forecast to bring very strong winds to Texas, along with a high fire danger on Tuesday. Here’s a timeline of how it’ll play out:

HUMID, GENERALLY CLOUDY MONDAY

If you’ve stepped outside this morning, you can feel the increase in humidity. It’ll be sticky, with patchy drizzle. Cloud cover will be persistent today, with only a few peeks of sun during the afternoon. A stray, light shower is possible at any time.

SHOWERS TONIGHT, ‘BEST’ CHANCE OF RAIN EARLY TUESDAY

Isolated showers and drizzle remain possible tonight. The best odds for rainfall (which are only 30%), occurs around sunrise tomorrow. A quick-moving, broken line of showers and storms will sweep through San Antonio. Don’t expect much rain, with less than .10″ in forecast.

A weak, broken line of showers and storms are possible around sunrise tomorrow. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

🚨TURNING VERY WINDY, HIGH FIRE DANGER🚨

In the wake of any rainfall, skies will rapidly clear and winds will begin to increase. By midday, San Antonio will likely see westerly winds sustained at 20-25, while gusts reach as high as 45 mph. Strong winds will continue through sunset. Winds, combined with very low humidity bring an ‘extreme’ fire danger. That’ll be the case for not only our area, but for a large portion of Texas. Blowing dust will also be possible.

Winds could gust as high as 45 mph tomorrow. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

COOL WEDNESDAY MORNING

Winds will slowly subside Tuesday night, eventually leading to temperatures in the 40s Wednesday morning. The rest of the week looks nice, until another round of gusty winds arrives this weekend.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

