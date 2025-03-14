Very windy across Texas today, widespread fire concerns

Wind gusts of up to 70 mph are possible across the Panhandle.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

WINDY TODAY, ESPECIALLY ACROSS HILL CO.: Gusts 30-35 mph

STRONGER WINDS SATURDAY: Gusts up to 40 mph

FIRE DANGER/BLOWING DUST: Tonight and Saturday

FORECAST

Good morning! Grassfires will be a concern statewide today, with the biggest risk likely across the Panhandle this afternoon. San Antonio’s winds won’t be as strong, but a fire danger exists both today and tomorrow.

WINDY, WARM FRIDAY

Today, expect a high near 90. Gusty winds out of the west will kick up by mid-morning. The strongest winds are forecast to be across the Hill Country, where gusts of up to 35 mph are possible. In San Antonio, gusts will be more on the order of 30 mph. Still, with low humidity, a high fire danger exists this afternoon.

STATEWIDE FIRE CONCERNS

While it will be windy here, powerful winds, with gusts of up to 70 mph are possible in the Panhandle. This, coupled with low humidity, will create a historic fire danger for northwest Texas. Additionally, blowing dust will reduce visibility for much of West Texas. Some of that dust could wind up in San Antonio by tonight and into tomorrow.

STRONGER WINDS SATURDAY

Winds will likely be stronger on Saturday, with some gusts close to 40 mph in San Antonio. In this case, winds will be more northwesterly. The air will be extremely dry, presenting a high fire danger yet again on Saturday. The only thing working in our favor is that temperatures will be cooler, with highs in the upper-70s tomorrow.

LESS WIND, COMFORTABLE SUNDAY

Winds will subside by Sunday. Temperatures will reach to near 80, making for a beautiful day. Skies are forecast to be mostly sunny.

