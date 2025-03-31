March recap for San Antonio: A month of dry conditions and wildfires

SAN ANTONIO – As we move further into 2025, time seems to be slipping by faster and faster here in South Texas.

March was relatively mild in terms of weather extremes, but the month still had its share of notable events, particularly with wildfire activity and some storms later in the month.

March Temperatures:

Coldest Morning: 42°F

Warmest Afternoon: 84°F

Average Monthly Temperature: 68.9°F

Of the 31 days in the month, 26 were spent near or above average and four days below.

Peak temperatures for the month of March. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

March Precipitation:

Rainfall for the month of March. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Thunderstorms in Kerrville were reported to have contributed to erratic fire behavior, further intensifying the already dry conditions.

Although March wasn’t marked by dramatic weather fluctuations, the state of the weather was heavily influenced by dry conditions. At the beginning of the month, there was very little rainfall, setting the stage for several wildfires across the region, particularly the Crabapple Fire, located just north of Fredericksburg. The continued dry conditions across the state and a lack of rainfall contributed to the increase in fire danger and drought.

Drought monitor (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Looking Ahead to April

As we transition into April, the weather in San Antonio begins to warm up noticeably. On average, we can expect temperatures to start climbing into the 80s, and the evenings will be increasingly mild.

Average Low at the Beginning of April: 55°F

Average Low by the End of April: 62°F

We’ll keep you posted on the latest changes!