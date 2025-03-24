Skip to main content
KSAT Connect users share photos, videos of hail and severe thunderstorms in Hill Country

Shelby Ebertowski, Weather Producer

KSAT viewers share photos of large hail from Sunday, March 23, 2025, on KSAT Connect. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

People across the Hill Country experienced thunderstorms on Sunday evening, with several areas reporting heavy rainfall and hail.

KSAT meteorologists expected some thunderstorms to roll through as an approaching cold front continued to arrive before more moisture arrives later this week.

KSAT CONNECT

KSAT viewers took to KSAT Connect and submitted photos of clouds and their hail reports:

Ron leonard

Hail at the Lowe’s store in Kerrville

Kerrville
Hail in Kerrville, TX! Near Harper Rd and I-10.
Lisa K Andrews

Hail in Kerrville, TX! Near Harper Rd and I-10.

Kerrville
Kerrville, TX.
AKHansen

Kerrville, TX.

Kerrville
Hail at my sister's house in Kerrville
brendaf

Hail at my sister's house in Kerrville

Kerrville
Amber LL

Hail in Kerrville by Schreiner Golf course 7:30 tonight.

Kerrville
Amber LL

Hail in Kerrville by Schreiner Golf course 7:30 tonight.

Kerrville
Hail up to 2”
Amber LL

Hail up to 2”

Kerrville
Kareruh

Grape sized hail in Boerne Hill Country

Boerne
Kareruh

Grape sized hail in Boerne Hill Country

Boerne
Storm Clouds
Mario Orellana

Storm Clouds

Boerne

Have a photo to submit? Upload to KSAT Connect here!

Shelby Ebertowski joined KSAT 12 News in January 2025. She came to San Antonio from Fargo, North Dakota via the University of North Dakota, where she learned the ropes as a weekend forecaster over two years at KVLY. Her love of weather love began after experiencing Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

