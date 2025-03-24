KSAT Connect users share photos, videos of hail and severe thunderstorms in Hill Country

(Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

KSAT viewers share photos of large hail from Sunday, March 23, 2025, on KSAT Connect.

People across the Hill Country experienced thunderstorms on Sunday evening, with several areas reporting heavy rainfall and hail.

Whatever the Weather A collection of daily blog posts from the KSAT Weather Authority. Email Address Sign Up

KSAT meteorologists expected some thunderstorms to roll through as an approaching cold front continued to arrive before more moisture arrives later this week.

KSAT CONNECT

KSAT viewers took to KSAT Connect and submitted photos of clouds and their hail reports:

Have a photo to submit? Upload to KSAT Connect here!