Gorgeous weather in San Antonio this week, but it comes at a cost: NO RAIN 😔

Beautiful weather in San Antonio, but the downside is the high oak pollen and worsening drought

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

CHILLY MORNINGS THIS WEEK: In the 40s, low-50s

HUMIDITY: Pleasantly low

COMFORTABLE AFTEROONS: Gradually warming into the 80s

OAK: Pesky Pesky pollen is peaking

NO RAIN: Staying dry for at least the next 10 days

MONDAY

It'll be a pleasant Monday (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

It’s cold out there to start your week. Temperatures in some places have dipped into the upper-30s. You’ll want to dress in layers, though, because we’ll quickly warm with abundant sunshine. The high this afternoon will be in the low-70s. Less wind today, too.

Cooling quickly in downtown San Antonio for the NCAA Championship River Parade (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

If you’re planning on enjoying festivities for tonight’s NCAA Men’s Final Four Championship game or the river parade, know that it will get chilly quickly. Temperatures will fall into the 50s after sunset.

WARMING THIS WEEK

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Highs will gradually climb into the mid-80s by Thursday. Humidity, however, will stay pleasantly low.

OAK

Oak season peaks in early April (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

If you’re allergies are bothering you, it’s because we’re seeing oak pollen season peak. Oak will start to gradually decrease, with the season usually coming to an end in early May.

NO RAIN, WORSENING DROUGHT

Even though the weather will be very pleasant this week, it comes at a cost: no significant rain in the forecast for the next 7-10 days. We are in desperate need for rain. According to the National Centers for Environmental Information, our region would need 20 to 30 inches of rain in the next 6 months to see drought eliminated. We have a long way to go...

It would take 20" to 30" of rain in the next 6 months to see drought eliminated (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

