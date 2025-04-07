Gorgeous weather in San Antonio this week, but it comes at a cost: NO RAIN 😔

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- CHILLY MORNINGS THIS WEEK: In the 40s, low-50s
- HUMIDITY: Pleasantly low
- COMFORTABLE AFTEROONS: Gradually warming into the 80s
- OAK: Pesky pollen is peaking
- NO RAIN: Staying dry for at least the next 10 days
MONDAY
It’s cold out there to start your week. Temperatures in some places have dipped into the upper-30s. You’ll want to dress in layers, though, because we’ll quickly warm with abundant sunshine. The high this afternoon will be in the low-70s. Less wind today, too.
If you’re planning on enjoying festivities for tonight’s NCAA Men’s Final Four Championship game or the river parade, know that it will get chilly quickly. Temperatures will fall into the 50s after sunset.
WARMING THIS WEEK
Highs will gradually climb into the mid-80s by Thursday. Humidity, however, will stay pleasantly low.
OAK
If you’re allergies are bothering you, it’s because we’re seeing oak pollen season peak. Oak will start to gradually decrease, with the season usually coming to an end in early May.
NO RAIN, WORSENING DROUGHT
Even though the weather will be very pleasant this week, it comes at a cost: no significant rain in the forecast for the next 7-10 days. We are in desperate need for rain. According to the National Centers for Environmental Information, our region would need 20 to 30 inches of rain in the next 6 months to see drought eliminated. We have a long way to go...
