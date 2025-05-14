Records will fall in San Antonio today, but by how much?

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

HOTTEST DAY: Temps forecast to equal or exceed yesterday’s highs

HUMIDITY RETURNS: Humidity slowly rises, while temperatures ease

RAIN?: It’s a small chance, but a chance none-the-less

FORECAST

Congratulations Carrizo Springs (technically Faith Ranch): you were the hottest place in the country yesterday! That reporting site, which sits just SW of Carrizo Springs hit 111°. The big question is could we go even higher today?

High temperatures on Tuesday (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

PEAK TEMPS TODAY

The setup calls for more record-setting heat, with the potential to see our hottest temperatures yet. With that said, high clouds and a bit of added humidity could keep temperatures from getting completely out of control. Then again... whether it be 103 or 105, hot is hot, and you’ll want to use caution if you plan to be outside for any good length of time.

Today's Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

HUMIDITY RETURNS

Humidity will slowly rise higher in the coming days. The more moisture content you have, the harder it is for the atmosphere to warm up and cool down. Plus, we’ll have more clouds. So, temperatures will subside. Unfortunately, humidity also makes it harder for US to cool down, so we’ll be talking about heat index values by Friday.

Heat index values will return by the weekend. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

ANY RAIN?

As we see a bit more moisture and our heat high shift east, we open the door (barely) for some small rain chances. As of now, Friday night, Saturday, and Tuesday of next week hold the most promise for an isolated shower or storm.

Rain chances this week (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS