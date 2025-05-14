Records will fall in San Antonio today, but by how much?

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- HOTTEST DAY: Temps forecast to equal or exceed yesterday’s highs
- HUMIDITY RETURNS: Humidity slowly rises, while temperatures ease
- RAIN?: It’s a small chance, but a chance none-the-less
FORECAST
Congratulations Carrizo Springs (technically Faith Ranch): you were the hottest place in the country yesterday! That reporting site, which sits just SW of Carrizo Springs hit 111°. The big question is could we go even higher today?
PEAK TEMPS TODAY
The setup calls for more record-setting heat, with the potential to see our hottest temperatures yet. With that said, high clouds and a bit of added humidity could keep temperatures from getting completely out of control. Then again... whether it be 103 or 105, hot is hot, and you’ll want to use caution if you plan to be outside for any good length of time.
HUMIDITY RETURNS
Humidity will slowly rise higher in the coming days. The more moisture content you have, the harder it is for the atmosphere to warm up and cool down. Plus, we’ll have more clouds. So, temperatures will subside. Unfortunately, humidity also makes it harder for US to cool down, so we’ll be talking about heat index values by Friday.
ANY RAIN?
As we see a bit more moisture and our heat high shift east, we open the door (barely) for some small rain chances. As of now, Friday night, Saturday, and Tuesday of next week hold the most promise for an isolated shower or storm.
