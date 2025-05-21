Memorial Day weekend forecast update

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

LOW HUMIDITY, BUT HOT: Highs reach the upper-90s

ISOLATED STORMS THU: As humidity returns, so do small rain chances

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Storm chances Sunday into Monday

FORECAST

Sure... it was a “dry” heat yesterday, but we still managed to reach 100°. That’s our third triple digit day of 2025. We do enter into a more active pattern by the weekend, so you’ll want to pay close attention to the forecast.

LOW HUMIDITY TODAY

Humidity levels stay low today, which means another day of dry heat. Expect a high in the upper-90s, but we are forecast to stay shy of 100°. Any rain should stay south of the area this afternoon.

High temperatures today (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

RETURN OF HUMIDITY, SMALL STORM CHANCES

As Gulf moisture surges back into San Antonio tomorrow, a few storms will be possible by the afternoon. Coverage will be limited (20%). Otherwise, it’ll be a cloudy start, with a partly cloudy second half of the day. Temperatures, once again, return to the upper-90s.

Futurecast for Thursday at 5pm (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

Friday through the first half of Sunday looks to be quiet, but hot. By late Sunday, an approaching storm system combined with a front may help to develop storms. At this point, the best odds for rain will be on Memorial Day itself. Scattered showers and storms, some strong, are possible. The timing of the front will be important and is subject to change. We’ll keep you updated!

Futurecast for Monday (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

