GEOMAGNETIC STORM ALERT: What does it mean for Texas, San Antonio?

Key Points

Coronal mass ejection from the sun detected at 12:23 a.m. CDT Sunday

Northern lights visible at lower latitudes than usual

Aurora likely not visible in San Antonio with naked eye.

Cameras might detect it away from city lights!

AURORA VISIBILITY DEPENDS ON: Continuing solar activity and cloud cover tonight

Space Weather Prediction Center is monitoring.

Tech impacts are possible, but major disruptions are unlikely.

Recommended Videos

What is happening?

SAN ANTONIO – A coronal mass ejection (CME) is a significant release of gas and magnetic energy from the sun. CMEs are common, but a stronger one was observed early Sunday morning, June 1.

We don’t know the full scope of the CMEs until they reach our instrumentation to measure them, which is 1 million miles from earth. This happened at 12:23 a.m. CDT, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC).

The SWPC expects geomagnetic activity to continue into Monday, June 2, so the aurora will likely be visible for some lower latitudes in the U.S. Sunday night.

“A CME show was observed at 01:23 am EDT on June 1, 2025 at a spacecraft approximately 1 million miles from Earth, indicating the arrival of the anticipated Coronal Mass Ejection. Geomagnetic field activity level is anticipated to remain disturbed throughout today into June 2nd as the storm evolves...” Space Weather Prediction Center; Sunday, June 1, 2025

Will San Antonio see the aurora?

CMEs interact with the atmosphere and create the colorful aurora, also known as the “northern lights.”

It’s been an active solar season, and San Antonio briefly observed the northern lights in May 2024 and October 2024 from stronger waves of CMEs.

While visibility with the naked eye will be difficult, the cameras on our phones have sensitive equipment that can sometimes see the aurora when our eyes can’t, so there’s a *chance* your camera might detect it. But that’s IF solar activity continues Sunday into the night and clouds don’t get in the way. Still, it’s worth a shot.

If you do capture anything, make sure to post it on KSAT Connect.

Technology impacts

There is a slight possibility of minor tech impacts, such as advanced GPS and satellite interruptions.

There’s a very slight chance some power grids could be impacted, but utilities have been informed of potential issues and can make necessary adjustments if needed.

BUT IT’S WORTH NOTING THAT NOT MUCH HAPPENED LAST YEAR WITH STRONGER CMEs.

The Weather Authority will keep the community updated with any changes or developments.

Community members can share their sky photos and videos through KSAT Connect.