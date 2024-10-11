Skip to main content
Clear icon
83º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

KSAT Connect: South Central Texas viewers share their aurora borealis pictures

The Space Weather Prediction Center said it was monitoring a solar storm Thursday and Friday

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Adam Caskey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Kolten Parker, Manager of Content and Coverage

Tags: KSAT Connect, Hill Country, Aurora Borealis, KSAT Weather Authority
A KSAT viewer sent in their picture of a the northern lights on Oct. 10, 2024. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A geomagnetic storm is allowing some KSAT viewers to experience a rare weather event.

According to KSAT Meteorologist Adam Caskey, a strong release of plasma and magnetic energy from the sun — also known as a coronal mass ejection (CME) — made it to Earth on Thursday.

Recommended Videos

When CMEs interact with Earth’s atmosphere, a colorful aurora is created, known as the “northern lights” or aurora borealis.

While rarely seen with the naked eye in South-Central Texas, the northern lights is visible through smartphone cameras away from city lights. Smartphone cameras have sensitive equipment that can sometimes see the aurora when our eyes can’t.

Back in May, another geomagnetic storm made the northern lights possible in some parts of South Central Texas and the Hill Country.

KSAT viewers in and around the Hill Country snapped these pictures Thursday night and uploaded them to KSAT Connect.

Northern lights, northern Medina County, Mico TX
TracyS

Northern lights, northern Medina County, Mico TX

0
Lakehills
Aurora Borealis southwest of Sabinal at RC Ranch.
K. I. Stone

Aurora Borealis southwest of Sabinal at RC Ranch.

0
Sabinal
Pin media image
0
Kerrville
Pin media image
0
Kerrville
Aurora tonight
Pete R in the Hill Country

Aurora tonight

0
Boerne
The Northern Lights on Oct 10, 2024
Shannon Wilkinson

The Northern Lights on Oct 10, 2024

0
Lakehills
Northern Lights
CeliaDLC

Northern Lights

0
New Braunfels
God’s beauty this evening in Hondo!
JennyLess

God’s beauty this evening in Hondo!

0
Lakehills
Northern lights in Sattler!

Northern lights in Sattler!

0
Canyon Lake
Spring Branch - coronal mass ejection 🤘🏼
Mary Claire Patton

Spring Branch - coronal mass ejection 🤘🏼

0
Spring Branch

Not sure how to upload to KSAT Connect? Here is a guide to posting:

  • Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
  • If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
  • Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Select “Weather” as the channel and one category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step: Click the orange button at the bottom to upload.
  • Read more from the meteorologists on the Whatever the Weather page
  • Download KSAT’s weather app for customized, accurate forecasts in San Antonio, South Texas or wherever you are
  • Find the latest forecasts, radar and alerts on the KSAT Weather Authority page

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Nate Kotisso headshot

Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.

email

Adam Caskey headshot

Adam Caskey has been a meteorologist with KSAT's Weather Authority team since April 2014. He previously worked in North Dakota and Washington, D.C., where he earned the "Certified Broadcast Meteorologist" designation by the American Meteorological Association. A native Minnesotan, Adam loves to fish and enjoys the outdoors.

email

twitter

Recommended Videos