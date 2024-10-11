KSAT Connect: South Central Texas viewers share their aurora borealis pictures

A KSAT viewer sent in their picture of a the northern lights on Oct. 10, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – A geomagnetic storm is allowing some KSAT viewers to experience a rare weather event.

According to KSAT Meteorologist Adam Caskey, a strong release of plasma and magnetic energy from the sun — also known as a coronal mass ejection (CME) — made it to Earth on Thursday.

When CMEs interact with Earth’s atmosphere, a colorful aurora is created, known as the “northern lights” or aurora borealis.

While rarely seen with the naked eye in South-Central Texas, the northern lights is visible through smartphone cameras away from city lights. Smartphone cameras have sensitive equipment that can sometimes see the aurora when our eyes can’t.

Back in May, another geomagnetic storm made the northern lights possible in some parts of South Central Texas and the Hill Country.

KSAT viewers in and around the Hill Country snapped these pictures Thursday night and uploaded them to KSAT Connect.

Not sure how to upload to KSAT Connect? Here is a guide to posting: