GEOMAGNETIC STORM WATCH: What does it mean for Texas, San Antonio?

Key Points

Coronal mass ejection from the sun is headed toward Earth on Thursday & Friday.

Space Weather Prediction Center is monitoring.

Northern lights may be visible at lower latitudes than usual, but probably not for San Antonio.

Tech impacts are possible, but major disruptions are unlikely.

What is happening?

SAN ANTONIO – A coronal mass ejection (CME) is a significant release of gas and magnetic energy from the sun. CMEs are common, but a stronger one was observed on October 8 and is headed toward Earth.

The sun is 93 million miles away from the Earth, so it takes a couple of days for CMEs to reach the Earth. We don’t know the full scope of the CMEs until they reach our instrumentation to measure them. This data will available Thursday.

So, the Space Weather Prediction Center is monitoring and has issued a G4 or “severe” Geomagnetic Storm Watch for Thursday (10/10) and Friday (10/11).

Will San Antonio see the aurora?

CMEs interact with the atmosphere and create the colorful aurora, also known as the “northern lights.”

It’s been an active solar season, and San Antonio briefly observed the northern lights in May from multiple clusters of CMEs. This week’s solar storm results from a single CME, so it is not expected to produce visible auroras in the area. But there are certain indicators we will look for Thursday, and if thresholds are met, it increases the chance of visibility in Texas — especially with cameras.

Technology impacts

There is a slight possibility of minor tech impacts, such as advanced GPS and satellite interruptions. There’s a very slight chance some power grids could be impacted, but utilities have been informed of potential issues and can make necessary adjustments if needed.

So, even though the geomagnetic storm may sound alarming, significant impacts are unlikely. The Weather Authority will keep the community updated with any changes or developments.

Community members can share their sky photos and videos through KSAT Connect.