WEATHER ALERT

Weather

A few spotty storms Father’s Day Weekend in San Antonio

Heat index up to 105°. Plus the latest on lakes, rivers, and the aquifer after Thursday’s rain

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Father's Day Weekend in San Antonio (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • ISOLATED STORMS: Saturday and Sunday, 20-30% chance.
  • WARM & HUMID: Extra moisture from recent rain allows for 100+ heat indices
  • WATER DATA: Rivers, lakes, and the aquifer all rise

FORECAST

SATURDAY

It’ll be warm and humid. There’s a small 20%chance for a stray shower or afternoon storm. Otherwise, highs will reach the low-90s. Humidity will push the heat index to 105° in the afternoon

FATHER’S DAY

Father's Day forecast in San Antonio (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Sunday will be similar to Saturday, but I do think there is a slightly higher chance (30%) for rain. It won’t be widespread, but if you do run into a storm in the afternoon, it could produce quarter sized hail. Just have the radar handy for outdoor activities. Flooding is NOT likely.

A few storms are possible Sunday afternoon (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Next week we’re focusing on the potential for tropical moisture by Thursday and Friday, but as of now, it’s just a 30% chance.

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

RIVERS, LAKES, AND AQUIFER

The Guadalupe and Comal Rivers are flowing, which will make for good tubing conditions this weekend. Just a small dip in water quality.

A quick check of Medina and Canyon this morning show only small rises of about a foot. It’ll take quite a bit more rain to see any huge movement in these lakes, but this is a start.

Meantime, as Saturday morning, the aquifer is up 8 feet from Tuesday. It’s still rising and is at its highest point since May of 2024. We’ll continue to update these numbers.

QUICK WEATHER LINKS



