Everything is green! Check out this side-by-side comparison

Look at the difference in color from this satellite image between June 2022 and June 2025

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

2022 VS. 2025: South Texas is noticeably greener from space

GENERALLY QUIET: Just hot and humid through Saturday

ISOLATED SHOWERS: Stray downpours possible next week

FORECAST

Over the last few days, we’ve put numbers to just how much our rainfall situation has improved compared to years past. Now, it’s time to see it visually. Check out this comparison that Meteorologists Adam Caskey and Sarah Spivey put together!

2022 VS. 2025

QUIET THROUGH SATURDAY

The forecast is generally a quiet one through Saturday. We’ll see very consistent conditions, with morning clouds, afternoon highs in the low-90s, and lots of humidity each day. A stray shower or downpour, mainly southeast of San Antonio, will be possible starting tomorrow.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SLIGHTLY BETTER CHANCES FOR RAIN

Next week, the pattern is slightly more favorable for some coastal showers that could make their way inland to San Antonio. It’s not the kind of heavy rain we’ve dealt with over the last few weeks, but it could provide a cooling summer shower for a few of us.

Slightly better odds for rain show up next week. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

