WEEKEND FORECAST: Small daily rain chances ahead

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- POOL WEATHER?: It’ll be warm enough despite clouds
- QUICK SHOWERS: Isolated showers possible after sunset
- BETTER RAIN CHANCE NEXT WEEK: Slightly better odds by midweek
FORECAST
It has arrived! Well, almost. Summer officially began last night at 9:42pm
TODAY
Although it is summer, it isn’t feeling like it. You’ll see highs near 90, a stray shower or storm, gusty winds. If you’re heading to the coast water temperatures in the mid-80s.
TROPICAL DEVELOPEMENT?
The Pacific has had an active start to the season. They have already gone through 5 names with the latest being Hurricane Erick making landfall earlier this week. Although we are in Hurricane Season, there is good news. As of now, there is no tropical development for the Atlantic.
SLIGHTLY BETTER ODDS FOR RAIN NEXT WEEK
Deeper moisture means slightly better odds for rain next week. Although it is not much, any bit of rain helps. Stay Tuned!
