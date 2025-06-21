WEEKEND FORECAST: Small daily rain chances ahead

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

POOL WEATHER?: It’ll be warm enough despite clouds

QUICK SHOWERS : Isolated showers possible after sunset

BETTER RAIN CHANCE NEXT WEEK: Slightly better odds by midweek

FORECAST

It has arrived! Well, almost. Summer officially began last night at 9:42pm

TODAY

Although it is summer, it isn’t feeling like it. You’ll see highs near 90, a stray shower or storm, gusty winds. If you’re heading to the coast water temperatures in the mid-80s.

Saturday weather planner (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

TROPICAL DEVELOPEMENT?

The Pacific has had an active start to the season. They have already gone through 5 names with the latest being Hurricane Erick making landfall earlier this week. Although we are in Hurricane Season, there is good news. As of now, there is no tropical development for the Atlantic.

No tropical development is expected over the next 7 days (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SLIGHTLY BETTER ODDS FOR RAIN NEXT WEEK

Deeper moisture means slightly better odds for rain next week. Although it is not much, any bit of rain helps. Stay Tuned!

Small daily rain chances. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

