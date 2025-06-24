Keep an eye out for a downpour or two this afternoon

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

ISOLATED DOWNPOURS: Possible today, tomorrow (30%)

TIMING: Mainly midday through sunset

WHERE?: Best odds are along and east of I-35

FORECAST

Since Monday of last week, San Antonio’s high temperature has either been 91, 92, or 93. Talk about consistency! Today won’t be any different in that regard. However, we will bring rain chances up slightly this afternoon.

ISOLATED DOWNPOURS

Showers and a storm or two will develop along the coast later this morning, as weak spin in the atmosphere shoves some slightly better moisture onshore. These downpours will attempt to move inland towards San Antonio this afternoon. Bottom line: some of us will have to dodge some rain. It’ll be brief and street flooding is not anticipated, with rain totaling less than 0.50″ for those lucky enough to see it. Expect a similar setup on Wednesday.

Isolated downpours will develop by the afternoon. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

AVOIDING THE EXTREME HEAT

While it is hot and sticky, we have been lucky enough to avoid the ‘heat dome’. It currently sits along the East Coast, where temperatures will be dangerously hot this afternoon. It’s worth noting that San Antonio will be cooler than most of the major cities in the Northeast.

Dangerous heat indices will take hold this afternoon for the Midwest and East Coast. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

CONSISTENCY

Through the weekend, you won’t see much change to the forecast. Heat, humidity, and a few showers continue.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

