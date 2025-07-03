Skip to main content
Weather

Another day of passing showers, downpours

Drier weather takes over by late tomorrow

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Rainfall Accumulation to date (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • TROPICAL DOWNPOURS: Passing light rain, downpours this PM
  • DRIER 4TH: Spotty rain is possible, but likely dry for fireworks
  • QUIET WEEKEND: Rain chances less than 20%

FORECAST

The airport added to its already above-average rainfall total, receiving 0.32″ officially on Wednesday. There’s a decent possibility we add even more today.

TROPICAL DOWNPOURS

As we tap into good tropical moisture flow again today, scattered showers & downpours will develop. San Antonio’s rain chance: 40%. Otherwise, mostly cloudy & humid, with a high in the upper-80s.

Futurecast at 4pm Thursday (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

DRIER WEATHER FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY

Yes, we’ll still see a few spotty downpours on the radar, especially for the first half of Friday. But, a drier setup will start to take over. That means firework festivities still look to be rain-free. Temperatures will be seasonal in the low-90s.

4th of July Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

QUIET WEEKEND

Rain chances fall even more over the weekend to 10%. Partly cloudy skies will mean warmer weather. Highs are forecast to reach the mid-90s.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

