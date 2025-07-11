A small chance of flooding in the Hill Country on Saturday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

GENERALLY DRY TODAY: A stray shower can’t be ruled out

WATCHING FOR STORMS SATURDAY: Most of the heavy rain will be north of Kerr County, but we’ll be keeping close watch

FEW STORMS SUNDAY: Additional downpours on Sunday, then turning drier

FORECAST

Our unique pattern of avoiding the ‘heat high’ and staying unsettled, sticks around for a few more days. While most of the rainfall this weekend will be manageable, there is a small, outside chance that some heavier rain could shift into the Hill Country.

ONLY A STRAY SHOWER TODAY

Today brings mostly cloudy skies early, the partly cloudy and hot conditions this afternoon. A stray shower or downpour can’t be ruled out. Rain chance: 10%. High temp: 94°, with a heat index in the upper-90s.

Today's Forecast

BETTER CHANCE FOR RAIN SATURDAY

West Texas and North Texas will have the highest odds for heavy rain on Saturday, with more isolated rainfall expected in South-Central Texas. That said, there is a small chance some of the heavy rain could build farther south. With recovery operations still underway in Kerr County, we’ll be paying close attention to any rainfall in and around the Hill Country. Rain chances in San Antonio sit at 30%.

Futurecast for Saturday afternoon

FEW STORMS SUNDAY

A few more downpours are possible on Sunday, although they’ll be isolated to widely scattered. Rain chance in San Antonio is 20%.

DRIER, HOTTER NEXT WEEK

The heat high does shift into the area starting Monday. This will eliminate rain chances and up daily high temperatures.

7-Day Forecast

