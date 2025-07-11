A small chance of flooding in the Hill Country on Saturday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- GENERALLY DRY TODAY: A stray shower can’t be ruled out
- WATCHING FOR STORMS SATURDAY: Most of the heavy rain will be north of Kerr County, but we’ll be keeping close watch
- FEW STORMS SUNDAY: Additional downpours on Sunday, then turning drier
FORECAST
Our unique pattern of avoiding the ‘heat high’ and staying unsettled, sticks around for a few more days. While most of the rainfall this weekend will be manageable, there is a small, outside chance that some heavier rain could shift into the Hill Country.
ONLY A STRAY SHOWER TODAY
Today brings mostly cloudy skies early, the partly cloudy and hot conditions this afternoon. A stray shower or downpour can’t be ruled out. Rain chance: 10%. High temp: 94°, with a heat index in the upper-90s.
BETTER CHANCE FOR RAIN SATURDAY
West Texas and North Texas will have the highest odds for heavy rain on Saturday, with more isolated rainfall expected in South-Central Texas. That said, there is a small chance some of the heavy rain could build farther south. With recovery operations still underway in Kerr County, we’ll be paying close attention to any rainfall in and around the Hill Country. Rain chances in San Antonio sit at 30%.
FEW STORMS SUNDAY
A few more downpours are possible on Sunday, although they’ll be isolated to widely scattered. Rain chance in San Antonio is 20%.
DRIER, HOTTER NEXT WEEK
The heat high does shift into the area starting Monday. This will eliminate rain chances and up daily high temperatures.
