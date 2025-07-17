Warmer & drier weather takes over

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- RIVER LEVELS FALL: River levels falling, improving conditions
- DRY & HOT: A mostly dry and hot forecast ahead
- TROPICS: Low odds of development in Gulf, likely no impact for San Antonio
FORECAST
July flipped the script on us, with many places reporting multiple days of rainfall and cooler-than-average weather. That unusual stretch appears to be coming to a close. Drier and more typical July weather lie ahead.
RIVER LEVELS
Water levels along the Frio and Nueces are falling, as flood waters move downstream and subside. Areas along those rivers that have seen high water should see improvement today.
DRIER & HOTTER TODAY
A quieter pattern takes hold today. Rain stays out of the forecast as temperatures reach the upper-90s to near 100°. Heat index values will top 100° in several spots. This will also be the case for the next few days.
TROPICS/SMALL RAIN CHANCE FRIDAY
There is a small chance for development of a weak area of low pressure in the Gulf. We are not expecting major impacts here, if at all. The window for development is closing. The mostly likely scenario is for some upper-level rainmaking energy to move into East Texas. This could bring a shower or two on Friday - especially in our eastern counties.
EVEN HOTTER NEXT WEEK
Even hotter weather will take hold next week, as high pressure strengthens. A few spots in South Texas could approach 100°.
