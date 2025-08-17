Hurricane Erin: Forecasted path of historic storm and what you need to know

Hurricane Erin became the first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, rapidly intensifying into a Category 5 storm Saturday morning.

The storm is now one of only a few Category 5 hurricanes to form this early in the season and one of the strongest outside of the Gulf.

With maximum sustained winds of 160 mph, Erin has made an impressive leap from a tropical storm to a powerful hurricane in just 24 hours.

Last night, the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron flew into the eye of Hurricane Erin—and captured imagery of the breathtaking stadium effect.



These missions provide critical data to the NHC to improve forecasts, helping keep communities safe before the storm makes… pic.twitter.com/RpAs7yMDRf — Hurricane Hunters (@53rdWRS) August 16, 2025

As of Saturday afternoon, the storm was located north of Anguilla and northeast of Puerto Rico, prompting tropical storm watches for parts of the Northern Leeward Islands. Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands could see 2–4 inches of rain, with potential flash flooding and gusty winds.

Erin is expected to remain offshore but will bring dangerous surf and rip currents to the U.S. East Coast from August 20–27. Waves could reach up to 12 feet along the Outer Banks and 6 feet in parts of South Carolina and Virginia. A cold front should help steer Erin out to sea while cooling the Northeast.

Erin is forecasted to miss the US Coastline. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

As we move into the peak months of hurricane season, Erin serves as a powerful reminder that the Atlantic hurricane season is far from over, and we must remain vigilant. For the latest updates, keep an eye on official sources like the National Hurricane Center, and take necessary precautions if you’re in the storm’s projected path.

