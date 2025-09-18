An update on changes to the pattern next week

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

HOLDING STEADY: Generally quiet through the weekend

RAIN NEXT WEEK: Still some questions on timing

GABRIELLE: Tropical Storm will not impact United States

FORECAST

September is usually known for its variability. Not in 2025. The last eight days have featured rain-free conditions and an afternoon temperature of either 92, 93, or 94. So, when will we finally see some changes? That likely comes next week.

NO CHANGES TODAY

Another day with a comfortable morning and a hot afternoon. Thursday night football will be warm, with sunset around 7:35pm.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

NEXT WEEK

This is where it gets interesting (and stressful for us forecasters). In short, it’s a complicated pattern next week. What we do know is that a cutoff low will form somewhere in the middle part of the country by midweek. Cutoff lows many times have a mind of their own. It’s location will be important. For us, the main takeaway will be small rain chances Monday through Wednesday and likely some cooler weather. The timing still needs to be ironed out. Here’s what we are thinking for now:

7-Day Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

GABRIELLE

Tropical Storm Gabrielle has formed in the Atlantic. On its current forecast path, it will not have an impact on the United States.

Tropical Storm Gabrielle's path (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

