Cooler mornings but dry week ahead

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- FIRE DANGER: Warm, dry weather is raising the risk of wildfires this week
- HUMIDITY: Drops as we go into the weekend
- RINSE & REPEAT: Sun dominates the forecast, with only a slight chance for more clouds early next week
FORECAST
If you were hoping for some rain in San Antonio this week, that’s looking unlikely.
FIRE DANGER
The latest forecast calls for another dry stretch. Despite recent showers, a lack of rainfall has led to flash drought conditions. Dry conditions, low humidity, and breezy winds through Sunday will increase the wildfire risk.
RAIN CHANCES?
Forget about those Pacific storms bringing rain to San Antonio. Two tropical storms, Priscilla and Raymond, are hitting the Desert Southwest and parts of West Texas, but we’re out of luck. Those storms are bringing moisture elsewhere, but the rain is going somewhere else.
LONG TERM
If you like consistency, you’re in luck. There will be almost no change through the next week: warm afternoons, clear nights, and no rain. A few models hint at cooler weather arriving later this month, but it’s too early for solid predictions.
