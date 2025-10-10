Cooler mornings but dry week ahead

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

FIRE DANGER: Warm, dry weather is raising the risk of wildfires this week

HUMIDITY: Drops as we go into the weekend

RINSE & REPEAT: Sun dominates the forecast, with only a slight chance for more clouds early next week

FORECAST

If you were hoping for some rain in San Antonio this week, that’s looking unlikely.

FIRE DANGER

The latest forecast calls for another dry stretch. Despite recent showers, a lack of rainfall has led to flash drought conditions. Dry conditions, low humidity, and breezy winds through Sunday will increase the wildfire risk.

Not as humid especially in the afternoons and evenings starting Friday in San Antonio (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

RAIN CHANCES?

Forget about those Pacific storms bringing rain to San Antonio. Two tropical storms, Priscilla and Raymond, are hitting the Desert Southwest and parts of West Texas, but we’re out of luck. Those storms are bringing moisture elsewhere, but the rain is going somewhere else.

Leftovers from tropical systems avoid South Texas (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

LONG TERM

If you like consistency, you’re in luck. There will be almost no change through the next week: warm afternoons, clear nights, and no rain. A few models hint at cooler weather arriving later this month, but it’s too early for solid predictions.

7 Day Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

