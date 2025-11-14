Spring-like, then a shot at rain

Above-average temperatures are expected across much of the country this weekend

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

UNUSUALLY WARM: Humid & warm will be the theme into next week

NEXT RAIN CHANCE: As of now, best odds will be Thursday

STORMS?: Possible, something to watch

FORECAST

SPRING-LIKE, UNSEASONABLY WARM

November is bringing unusually warm temperatures for not only us, but for a large portion of the country. Our ‘heat wave’ will continue right on into next week. Day-to-day conditions won’t chance much until next Thursday, so in general, plan for cloudy & humid mornings followed by sunny and warm afternoons in the 80s.

Warm and humid, then a shot at rain next Thursday. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

NEXT RAIN CHANCE

Any rain is going to hold off until the middle and latter part of next week. A storm system will move across the country, generating rainfall Wednesday night through early Friday for Texas.

Rain chances starting to look better next week. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THIS NEXT SYSTEM

Unfortunately, this next system will require another round of ‘wait and see’. Why? We are once again dealing with a possible cut-off low, and since they detach from the jet stream, they are notoriously tough to forecast beyond a few days out. Timing and strength of these type lows often change. As of now, storms are a possibility, especially on Thursday. We’ll keep you updated!

We'll be watching an area of low pressure next week (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

