Spring-like, then a shot at rain

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- UNUSUALLY WARM: Humid & warm will be the theme into next week
- NEXT RAIN CHANCE: As of now, best odds will be Thursday
- STORMS?: Possible, something to watch
FORECAST
SPRING-LIKE, UNSEASONABLY WARM
November is bringing unusually warm temperatures for not only us, but for a large portion of the country. Our ‘heat wave’ will continue right on into next week. Day-to-day conditions won’t chance much until next Thursday, so in general, plan for cloudy & humid mornings followed by sunny and warm afternoons in the 80s.
NEXT RAIN CHANCE
Any rain is going to hold off until the middle and latter part of next week. A storm system will move across the country, generating rainfall Wednesday night through early Friday for Texas.
WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THIS NEXT SYSTEM
Unfortunately, this next system will require another round of ‘wait and see’. Why? We are once again dealing with a possible cut-off low, and since they detach from the jet stream, they are notoriously tough to forecast beyond a few days out. Timing and strength of these type lows often change. As of now, storms are a possibility, especially on Thursday. We’ll keep you updated!
