Cool & cloudy with drizzle developing tonight. Then, a STRONG cold front Sunday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TODAY: Cloudy & cool. 60s.

TONIGHT: Widespread drizzle.

TOMORROW: Damp morning, pleasant afternoon. 70s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cold front arrives. Some storms possible.

SUNDAY MORNING: Blustery! 40 mph gusts.

FORECAST

Hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving! Our weather will be full of ups and downs in the coming days. Here’s what you need to know:

FRIDAY

Today will be cool and cloudy with drizzle possible late tonight

Mainly cool and cloudy. Expect a high in the low-60s. Late this afternoon & tonight, areas of drizzle will develop.

OVERNIGHT

Widespread drizzle will develop.

SATURDAY

Friday will be the best day to set up the outdoor Christmas decorations

If you’re planning on putting up the Christmas lights, you may want to wait until the afternoon. Saturday morning will be damp from overnight drizzle. But, we will see some sun Saturday afternoon. The high will be near 70°.

SATURDAY NIGHT

A cold front will move through around midnight. There’s a small window for storms, mainly east of San Antonio. However, we’ll still be watching closely and will keep you updated.

We'll have drizzle Friday night with a small window for storms Saturday night as a cold front moves through.

SUNDAY

Behind the front, it will get VERY WINDY. We could see gusts up to 40-45 mph early Sunday. Temperatures will plummet. Our highs will struggle to get out of the 40s. Winds will calm by the afternoon.

MONDAY

Another chilly day as we start December. We could also see some showers, but coverage right now only stands at 30%.

REST OF THE WEEK

It’ll stay cooler than average. Another front could move through Thursday.

The latest 7 ay forecast from Your Weather Authority

