CHECK THIS OUT: Dust devil spotted in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Dust devils may look intense, but they usually are pretty harmless. So how do these whirls form, and where are you most likely to see them? Let’s chat...

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Dust or dirt devils form during hot, dry weather. You’re most likely to see them in open fields, where the ground heats up quicker than places with lots of vegetation.

Here’s how the dust devils form:

The sun heats the ground, warming the air near the surface As the warm air rises, it creates a very localized area of low pressure Surrounding air rushes in toward the newly-formed low and begins to circulate Continued heating helps to maintain the spin Dust and dirt get picked up, and the dust devil becomes visible!

Dust Devil Part 1 (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Dust Devil Formation Part 2 (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Dust Devil Formation Pt. 3 (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Dust devils may look intense, but they very rarely cause damage. That’s because wind speeds in these whirls rarely eclipse 45 mph.