CHECK THIS OUT: Dust devil spotted in San Antonio Sarah Spivey explains the science behind the weather phenomenon SAN ANTONIO – Dust devils may look intense, but they usually are pretty harmless. So how do these whirls form, and where are you most likely to see them? Let’s chat... Whatever the Weather
A collection of daily blog posts from the KSAT Weather Authority.
FORMATION
Dust or dirt devils form during hot, dry weather. You’re most likely to see them in open fields, where the ground heats up quicker than places with lots of vegetation.
Here’s how the dust devils form:
The sun heats the ground, warming the air near the surface As the warm air rises, it creates a very localized area of low pressure Surrounding air rushes in toward the newly-formed low and begins to circulate Continued heating helps to maintain the spin Dust and dirt get picked up, and the dust devil becomes visible! Dust Devil Part 1 (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) Dust Devil Formation Part 2 (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) Dust Devil Formation Pt. 3 (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
Dust devils may look intense, but they very rarely cause damage. That’s because wind speeds in these whirls rarely eclipse 45 mph.
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Sarah Spivey headshot
Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017.
Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News.
When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.
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