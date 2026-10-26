Opportunities for rain this week: Here’s when to expect wet weather

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TUESDAY SHOWERS: Spotty rain possible, mostly cloudy

THURSDAY/FRIDAY RAIN: Our best shot at rainfall

HALLOWEEN: Rain chances will be winding down, mild

FORECAST

A more active pattern takes shape this week. In a general sense, expect a steady dose of cloud cover and some opportunities for rain.

TUESDAY SHOWERS

Today is forecast to be quiet, minus a stray shower late in the day. It’s tomorrow where rain chances pick up a bit as a weak disturbance passes by. Rain chances on Tuesday sit at 30%, with cloud cover keeping temperatures in the 70s.

Spotty showers are possible on Tuesday (10/27) (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

MORE CHANCES THURSDAY & FRIDAY

Another disturbance will combine forces with the leftover energy and moisture of Pacific Tropical Storm Vance Thursday into Friday. The best chances for more significant rainfall will be west of I-35, however, San Antonio’s rain chances do increase late Thursday into the day Friday. Again, a combination of clouds and rain should keep temperatures down.

Rain chances this week (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

An increased risk of flooding is possible on Thursday (10/29), especially west of I-35. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

HALLOWEEN FORECAST

As for Halloween, rain chances should dwindle to just a stray shower Saturday night. So, conditions are looking comfortable, with temperatures in the 70s.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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