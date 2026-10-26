Opportunities for rain this week: Here’s when to expect wet weather

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- TUESDAY SHOWERS: Spotty rain possible, mostly cloudy
- THURSDAY/FRIDAY RAIN: Our best shot at rainfall
- HALLOWEEN: Rain chances will be winding down, mild
FORECAST
A more active pattern takes shape this week. In a general sense, expect a steady dose of cloud cover and some opportunities for rain.
TUESDAY SHOWERS
Today is forecast to be quiet, minus a stray shower late in the day. It’s tomorrow where rain chances pick up a bit as a weak disturbance passes by. Rain chances on Tuesday sit at 30%, with cloud cover keeping temperatures in the 70s.
MORE CHANCES THURSDAY & FRIDAY
Another disturbance will combine forces with the leftover energy and moisture of Pacific Tropical Storm Vance Thursday into Friday. The best chances for more significant rainfall will be west of I-35, however, San Antonio’s rain chances do increase late Thursday into the day Friday. Again, a combination of clouds and rain should keep temperatures down.
HALLOWEEN FORECAST
As for Halloween, rain chances should dwindle to just a stray shower Saturday night. So, conditions are looking comfortable, with temperatures in the 70s.
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