‘He was such a light’: Ofrenda dedicated to Edward Trejo displayed at Muertos Fest

SAN ANTONIO – An ofrenda dedicated to Edward Trejo, who was killed in a 2025 fatal shooting, was displayed at Muertos Fest.

Edward Trejo’s mother, Andrea, decorated an altar at Hemisfair to share the memory of her son with the community.

“He was such a light,” Andrea Trejo said. “We made an ofrenda for him, an altar to show who he was as a person as we still fight for justice for the loss of my son’s life.”

Edward Trejo was shot and killed in December 2025 at a residence in the 300 block of Cincinnati Avenue. The altercation stemmed from a noise complaint, according to San Antonio police.

Paul Flores, 40, was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault, records show.

However, KSAT reported a grand jury declined to indict Flores in connection with the shooting on March 18.

“I’m asking for the public and for all of San Antonio to come together to help me bring awareness to gun violence,” Andrea Trejo said.

She said sharing her son’s story with people who stop by the altar has helped her grieve.

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