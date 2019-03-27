Shot of unseasonable cool air arrives this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - The idiom “In like a lion, out like a lamb” might not hold true this March.

We started the month on a cold note and we are going to end with some unseasonably cool weather. A cold front is scheduled to arrive Saturday, bringing cooler air, gusty winds and a chance for rain. Rainfall amounts are expected to be low.

Here are some highlights of the upcoming forecast:

Warm Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Humidity increases Thursday and Friday, resulting in more clouds and a chance for morning fog and drizzle.

Saturday’s cold front is forecast to arrive around midday.

A broken line of showers and even a stray thunderstorm are possible as the front moves through, although rain totals are likely going to stay low.

Winds will be breezy both Saturday and Sunday.

Most of the weekend will be cloudy and cool.

The best chance of rain is Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

April will begin with more sun and warmer temperatures ... no fooling!

As always, you can get all the latest information on the KSAT Weather App and on KSAT.com.

WATCH the latest forecast:

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.