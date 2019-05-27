Blake's Brainiacs: Learn Survival Skills at the Witte

San Antonio - Just in time for summertime, there's a new exhibit open at the Witte Museum. Survival: The Exhibition will be open through Labor Day, September 2, 2019.

The new special exhibit is completely hands-on, making it very kid-friendly. It takes guests through several unique settings and ecosystems to test their survival skills. From a mock tornado disaster scene to the peaks of the tallest mountains, would you be able to survive?

The exhibit incorporates STEM principles and techniques – science, technology, engineering, and math – to help teach guests how to render first aid, make shelter in the wild, and filter clean drinking water…and that’s just the start!

Once gusts make their way through the different settings and ecosystems, their journey ends on high note – with an obstacle course! Just make sure you wear closed toe shoes if you want to participate.

