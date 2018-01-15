Weather

H-E-B stores packed with people preparing for winter storm

Twitter users share photos of crowded grocery stores

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator
Finaltouchpw Twitter photo

SAN ANTONIO - The winter storm warning that goes into effect Monday at midnight and lasts through 6 p.m. Tuesday has people preparing all over South Texas.

H-E-B stores are crowded as shoppers gather supplies and get ready and some people have taken to Twitter to express their frustration.

“HEB is so busy I think my produce will be spoiled by the time I get out of here,” one user wrote.

See Tweets below:

