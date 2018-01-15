H-E-B stores packed with people preparing for winter storm

SAN ANTONIO - The winter storm warning that goes into effect Monday at midnight and lasts through 6 p.m. Tuesday has people preparing all over South Texas.
H-E-B stores are crowded as shoppers gather supplies and get ready and some people have taken to Twitter to express their frustration.
“HEB is so busy I think my produce will be spoiled by the time I get out of here,” one user wrote.
See Tweets below:
When the weather forecast is for a freeze in #AustinTx people lose their mind @HEB @KXAN_Weather #nomorecarts #endoftheworld pic.twitter.com/9LzGdCNwgX — Tracy Mulligan (@iMacmulligan) January 15, 2018
. @HEB at 2222 and Burnet is packed with people getting some last minute groceries before the cold weather hits @fox7austin #txwx #atxwx #iceontheway pic.twitter.com/0Ab7XD0LcJ — Jennifer Kendall (@jenniferonFOX7) January 15, 2018
Umm, Kyle HEB is so busy I think my produce will be spoiled by the time I get out of here. pic.twitter.com/GM1JeLABUA — Mr. Nathan Schmidt (@LHS_Schmidt) January 15, 2018
@HEB in Kyle was crazy. Are we prepping for a #WinterStorm or #doomsday? pic.twitter.com/IP8l9HIVFw — Leia Downs (@leiadowns1) January 15, 2018
the entire city of san marcos is at heb right now and im not here for this — emma (@Emmaa_12) January 15, 2018
Why did I wait so long to go grocery shopping, now heb is a madhouse 😫 — sonya (@SonyaVee) January 15, 2018
When natural disasters like the pending ice storm in Austin threaten our state, @HEB simply squares its jaw, says #ComeAtMeBro, then staffs every single checkout aisle and loads up on all the key supplies. They are the best. #TexasForever #ATXIceStorm pic.twitter.com/PdE6noQqtx — Andrew Barlow (@barlandrew) January 15, 2018
This dudes look at @heb today says it all. #SNOWpocalypse pic.twitter.com/iUpq2NITGc — Aaron 🍖🔥🍺🏒⚽️ ∞ (@Ahaley) January 15, 2018
