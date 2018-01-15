List of school closures and delays due to potential ice on roads, winter weather

SAN ANTONIO - There is a possibility of ice on the roads across the San Antonio and South Texas area on Tuesday morning due to winter weather. Here is a list of school closures or delays for Jan. 16, 2018.

The list below will be updated throughout the day and morning.

Brackett ISD will be on a delayed start for Tuesday, Jan. 16. Students are to report at 10 a.m. Pre-K students will report at noon.

Del Rio CISD (San Felipe Del Rio CISD) announced that schools and administrative offices will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, January 16, 2018 due to possible winter weather.

later any closure. The bus will be at the regular stop at 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Falls City ISD will be closed tomorrow, we will resume normal operations on Wednesday.

Floresville ISD is canceling classes at all campuses, along with all extra-curricular activities, on Tuesday, January 16th.

Gonzales ISD announces there will be no school tomorrow due to an icy roads advisory. Please stay safe.

Kenedy ISD will close due to the inclement weather we expect Tuesday January 16, 2018.

Karnes City has canceled school and activities for all staff and students on Tuesday, Jan. 16th due to predicted weather conditions. Classes have been canceled for students also on Wednesday, January 17th. Staff will report on Wednesday from 8:30 am -11:30 am.

Medina ISD will be closed tomorrow, January 16th.

Nixon-Smiley CISD has canceled all classes on Tuesday. This includes the DAEP campus.

Poth ISD has canceled school and all practices for Tuesday, January 16th. Please monitor website and Facebook for decisions about school on Wednesday.

Shiner ISD will start tomorrow, Tuesday Jan. 16th, at 10 AM.

Stockdale ISD will be closed tomorrow January 16th due to winter weather.

