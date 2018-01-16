WINTER STORM WATCH: Businesses closing amid winter weather concerns

SAN ANTONIO - The following list details business closures for San Antonio and the surrounding areas that KSAT has been notified of. All information is subject to change.

KSAT will be updating this article throughout the week

Child Care closures and delays:

Concordia Lutheran School and Child Care Center will be closed on Tuesday.

Central Christian Childcare will be closed on Tuesday.

First Presbyterian Church Children’s Center will be closed on Tuesday.

Parliament KinderCare will be delayed until 8:30 a.m.

Tiny Tot Learning Center in Selma will be closed on Tuesday.

Bizzy Bees Child Care will be closed on Tuesday.

Businesses closures and delays:

All Family Service Association of San Antonio locations, including The Neighborhood Place and rural offices, will be closed Tuesday.

New Braunfels city services has delayed its opening until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Bexar County offices will be closed on Tuesday, January 16.

San Antonio City Offices will not be open on Tuesday. All non-essential City employees will not report.

CPS Energy’s customer service centers will be closed on Tuesday. CPS Energy’s call center will remain open and will assist customers during this period.

San Antonio Housing Authority offices and community properties will be closed on Tuesday.

Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, Inc. will close all of its San Antonio area locations on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. This includes: Wesley Health & Wellness Center; Bishop Ernest T. Dixon, Jr. Clinic; School Based Health Center at Krueger Elementary; School Based Health Center at Schertz Elementary; and its corporate headquarters.

All Parent/Child Incorporated Head Start/Early Head Start Centers and Administrative Offices are closed on Tuesday January 16, 2018.

USAA’s offices in San Antonio and Austin will be closed on Tuesday. Employees who have the ability to work from home are expected to do so.

CafeCollege and the San Antonio Education Partnership will be closed Tuesday.

All YMCA locations and programs have been canceled for tomorrow, Tuesday, January 16th, because of predicted icy conditions.

