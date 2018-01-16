List of San Antonio and area school closures, delays due to ice on roadways for Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO - As many from across the San Antonio and surrounding areas overcome the winter storm that caused dozens of schools to close on Tuesday, districts are already beginning to announce the decision for Wednesday’s school day.

Here is the list of school closures for Jan. 17, 2018.

Cuero ISD announced it will delay the start of school on Wednesday, Jan. 17 for 10 a.m. If tomorrow's school day is canceled, the district said it will notify parents and staff by an automated call, email and on social media on the Cuero ISD's Facebook page.

Floresville ISD announced it will delay the start of school by two hours on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Goliad ISD announced it will delay the start of school on Wednesday, Jan. 17 by two hours and start at 10:00 a.m.

Karnes City ISD has canceled school for students on Wednesday, Jan. 17, however, staff will report tomorrow at 8:30 a.m.

Pleasanton ISD will delay the start of school by two hours on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

San Felipe Del Rio CISD announced it will resume on a normal schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 17 after driving conditions were determined to be safe.

Saint Mary's Hall classes will begin at noon tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Stockdale ISD will have a two-hour delay on Wednesday, Jan. 12 due to inclement weather.

UTSA announced all of its campuses will delay opening until noon on Wednesday, Jan. 17 and classes will resume at that time.

